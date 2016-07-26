Skip to main content
CME to Add New Triangulation Products

in News, Exchanges & Clearing

CME Group will expand the number of FX products it offers triangulation functionality in on May 14 Contracts in premium quoted (PQO) and volatility quoted options (VQO) on yen, sterling and Swiss franc futures will be available on that day (for trade date May 15) and the exchange is planning to go live with euro and Canadian dollar options on June 18 for June 19 trade date. Triangulation links the books via implied calculations, combining premium quoted orders with futures orders to create and post implied volatility into the volatility quoted book.
 

