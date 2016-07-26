02:59 July 25th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
CME Rolls out Implied Functionality for FX Futures
CME Group will introduce implied functionality on six FX futures contracts and all SD calendar spreads to help increase liquidity in the contracts. The changes, which will be effective 24 September, will take place in the euro, yen, sterling, Australian and Canadian dollar and EUR/GBP FX contracts. In an advisory to clients, CME explains that implied functionality utilises bids and offers in both spreads and their outright contracts to provide “the most liquid possible markets with the best possible prices”.