00:55 August 15th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
CME Reduces Minimum Amounts on VQOs
CME Group has reduced the minimum order quantity for Volatility-Quoted Options (VQO) ahead of the scheduled launch on August 20. The new minimum amounts are in production at 10 lots in the euro, Japanese yen, sterling, Australian dollar, Swiss Franc and Canadian dollar contracts. In conjunction with this change, CME has also reduced the minimum quantity requirement to trigger a triangulation execution to 10 for all VQO currencies. The triangulation functionality was rolled out by CME last year in an effort to boost liquidity in its FX options products.