Skip to main content
CME Reduces Minimum Amounts on VQOs

in News, Exchanges & Clearing

CME Volatility quoted options triangulation

CME Reduces Minimum Amounts on VQOs

CME Group has reduced the minimum order quantity for Volatility-Quoted Options (VQO) ahead of the scheduled launch on August 20. The new minimum amounts are in production at 10 lots in the euro, Japanese yen, sterling, Australian dollar, Swiss Franc and Canadian dollar contracts. In conjunction with this change, CME has also reduced the minimum quantity requirement to trigger a triangulation execution to 10 for all VQO currencies. The triangulation functionality was rolled out by CME last year in an effort to boost liquidity in its FX options products.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe