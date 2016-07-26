15:56 April 12th 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
CME Europe, CME Clearing Europe to Shut by Year-End
CME Group today announced that it intends to close its London-based derivatives exchange and clearing house, CME Europe and CME Clearing Europe, by year-end 2017. During the coming months, CME Group says that it will work closely with all market participants and regulators to ensure a smooth transition and an orderly wind down of business operations, including the provision of CME Group market alternatives for actively traded products on CME Europe. "While Europe continues to be a critically important and expanding market for CME Group, with average volumes of more than 2.6 million contracts per day from European clients during 2016, our customers have shown that they prefer to access our global products, deep liquidity and greater capital efficiencies through our U.S. infrastructure," says William Knottenbelt, CME group senior managing director, international.