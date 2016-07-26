CME Amends Rules for Physical Delivery of FX

Skip to main content
CME Group has changed its rules regarding FX delivery, putting a cap on the amount of deliverable FX that firms can clear via wire transfer when trading deliverable currency products on its platforms. Currently, under CME Rule 730 deliverable currency futures contracts are required to be physically delivered through CLS where both the trading unit and price increment currency are supported by CLS delivery procedures, unless the clearing firm’s delivery exposure in any single contract is not expected to exceed $25 million.
 

