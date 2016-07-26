16:10 August 2nd 2017 in News, Exchanges & Clearing
CBOE to Use Gemini’s Data for Bitcoin Derivatives, Indices
CBOE Holdings has agreed a deal with Gemini Trust Company, which will see the exchange group receive an exclusive global license to use Gemini's bitcoin market data for bitcoin derivatives and indices. Gemini is a digital asset exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell and store digital assets such as bitcoin and ether. Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to fiduciary obligations, capital reserve requirements and banking compliance standards of the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS).