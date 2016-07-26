Skip to main content
Webinar: “How Does the Global Code Apply to Me?”

The Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA) is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, May 31, that looks at “How Does the Global Code Apply to Me?” at the following times: 10am (Eastern US) / 15:00 (UK) / 10pm (Singapore). Webinar participants include Chip Lowry, Senior Managing Director at State Street Global Markets and Chair of FXPA; Lisa Shemie, Associate Counsel at Bats Global Markets, a CBOE Company and Member of the FXPA Policy Committee; Tahreem Kampton, Senior Director, Microsoft and Board Member of FXPA; and David Puth, Chair of the Market Participants Group for the Global Code, and CEO of CLS.
 

