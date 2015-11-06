Skip to main content
US House Financial Services Committee Member to Address SEFCON VII

in News, Events

SEFCON VII Rep. Bill Huizenga

US House Financial Services Committee Member to Address SEFCON VII

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) will speak at SEFCON VII, the premier swaps industry conference, which will take place just two days before Inauguration Day, on January 18 at The Roosevelt in NYC. Rep. Huizenga is a Senior Member of the House Financial Services Committee and has held prominent leadership roles overseeing the legislative debate about financial market regulation, Dodd-Frank and Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Rep. Huizenga will share his view of the upcoming debates in the Congress on the future of Dodd-Frank and capital markets, as well as GSE Reform.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe