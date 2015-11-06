00:11 January 3rd 2017 in News, Events
US House Financial Services Committee Member to Address SEFCON VII
Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) will speak at SEFCON VII, the premier swaps industry conference, which will take place just two days before Inauguration Day, on January 18 at The Roosevelt in NYC. Rep. Huizenga is a Senior Member of the House Financial Services Committee and has held prominent leadership roles overseeing the legislative debate about financial market regulation, Dodd-Frank and Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. Rep. Huizenga will share his view of the upcoming debates in the Congress on the future of Dodd-Frank and capital markets, as well as GSE Reform.