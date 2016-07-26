02:33 August 21st 2017 in News, Events
Rocktoberfest in New York and Chicago Nears
Two Hedge Fund Rocktoberfest events, the annual fundraisers for children's charity A Leg To Stand On (ALTSO), will take place on 5 and 26 October in Chicago and New York The two events events will unite over 2,000 leaders from the alternative investments and finance industry for rock & roll and acoustic music, featuring over a dozen bands whose talented performers are industry leaders. New York anticipates a total of more than 15 acoustic and main stage acts for its event on 26 October, while Chicago has nearly 10 performances scheduled to headline on October 5.