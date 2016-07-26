07:00 May 22nd 2017 in News, Events
Responding to the Technology Revolution
Technological developments present new challenges to both financial services firms and their staff, warned John Ashworth, CEO of Caplin Systems, at Forex Network London. In a presentation "The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Society, Finance, Trading & Sales", Ashworth opened the discussion by questioning the assumption that the advance of technology is unambiguously good for business. “The notion that an entry level economist would invite you to believe is that technology is a good thing, that technology delivers productivity, that productivity delivers advancement, that opens up new markets, and so forth. The reality is somewhat different,” he said.