10:12 September 3rd 2017 in News, Events
Profit & Loss Stockholm is Next Week
After a hugely successful run of conferences in Copenhagen, Profit & Loss Scandinavian conference series is spreading its wings with the first conference in Stockholm. The all day event takes place on September 14 at the Hotel at Six. After a busy morning programme featuring an address by Sveriges Riksbank deputy governor Per Jansson and two discussions on the Nordic economic outlook and the likely impact of MiFID II on algorithmic execution, our afternoon is taken up with a look ahead.