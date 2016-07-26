02:30 August 31st 2017 in News, Events
Profit & Loss Scandinavia Debuts In Stockholm
After a hugely successful run of conferences in Copenhagen, Profit & Loss Scandinavia is spreading its wings with the first conference in Stockholm. The all day event takes place on September 14 at the Hotel at Six. After an opening address by Sveriges Riksbank deputy governor Per Jansson, the first panel will discuss the Nordic economic scene. How easy or difficult is it for the Nordic region to shrug off geo-political events elsewhere in the world? Is the two speed recovery evident elsewhere also happening across the Nordic economies?