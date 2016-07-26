23:00 June 22nd 2017 in News, Events
How FinTech is Set to Change the FX Industry
Speaking at the Profit & Loss Forex Network New York conference, panellists outlined how they think the application of fintech solutions will shape the FX industry going forward. Nick Solinger, president of FIA Tech, broke down three specific areas where he sees the potential for distributed ledger technology (DLT), or peer-to-peer technologies, to have a major impact on the FX industry. Firstly, he highlighted how these technologies could change payments systems. “The current market structure has been the primary limitation in terms of who can provide credit to whom and trade with whom and access the market on the same basis as a large, highly regulated dealer. So there is a focus on improving the payment network, and that will have potential implications upstream in terms of who can trade with whom,” said Solinger.