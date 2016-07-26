07:00 April 24th 2017 in News, Events
How Does FX Get Back to Growth?
After the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Triennial FX Survey revealed last year that the industry has shrunk in terms of notional volumes for the first time in 15 years, speakers at Forex Network London outlined the factors that could help this market get back to growth. During the discussion the speakers on the panel outlined a number of issues that have constrained trading volumes over the past three years, including technology shortcomings, a lack of investment in some areas of the market, and regulatory challenges. Against this background, the question was put to the panellists, how does the FX industry get back to the kind sustainable growth that it witnessed between 2001 and 2016?