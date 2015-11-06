17:34 January 12th 2017 in News, Events
Has it Become Harder to Find Alpha in FX?
It’s not necessarily that extracting alpha in FX has become harder, but rather that the way it needs to be extracted is changing, said panellists at Profit & Loss’ Forex Network Chicago conference. Douglas Cilento, global head of execution at AQR, opened the discussion by point out that FX has traditionally been viewed as a good market for generating alpha because there is a large segment of non-profit seeking market participants, there are inefficiencies in the market and, because currency is not something that can be bought and held with the expectation of a return, it is effectively a market without beta.