Skip to main content
Has it Become Harder to Find Alpha in FX?

in News, Events

FX Alpha Correlations ECNs

Has it Become Harder to Find Alpha in FX?

It’s not necessarily that extracting alpha in FX has become harder, but rather that the way it needs to be extracted is changing, said panellists at Profit & Loss’ Forex Network Chicago conference. Douglas Cilento, global head of execution at AQR, opened the discussion by point out that FX has traditionally been viewed as a good market for generating alpha because there is a large segment of non-profit seeking market participants, there are inefficiencies in the market and, because currency is not something that can be bought and held with the expectation of a return, it is effectively a market without beta.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe