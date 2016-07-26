Skip to main content
Global Code Launch, FinTech, Liquidity Under the Lens

Next week, more than 200 FX professionals will gather at Forex Network New York to hear industry leaders debate the most pressing issues in the market today. May 25 marks the release of the Global Code for the FX industry – a global set of principles guiding good market practice – which has been developed by The Bank for International Settlements’ )BIS) FX Working Group, which consists of market participants as well as central banks from 16 jurisdictions. James Bergin, SVP and deputy general counsel at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, will introduce a panel that will discuss the issues of note within the Global Code.
 

