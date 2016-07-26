Four Days to Profit & Loss Latin America 2017

Skip to main content
What (and who) will play a major role in Mexico's economy this year? How will Mexico's economy perform against numerous geopolitical challenges in 2017? This will be the central topic during the opening panel, Mexico's Economy: Riding the Storm, at the 9th annual Profit & Loss Latin America conference on February 9 at the St Regis in Mexico City. The panel will follow an opening keynote address from Juan Garcia, Director of Domestic Operations, Banco de Mexico, and is part of a busy line up on Thursday (February 9). With panels looking at the impact of clearing, the challenge of liquidity and the impact of technology in regional markets, there is plenty for everyone so be sure to Register today to ensure your seat for this timely and important discussion. View the full day's agenda here and make your plans now to network with colleagues, industry leaders and FX professionals during a day filled with insight and key knowledge about the industry.
 

