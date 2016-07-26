07:00 April 24th 2017 in News, Events
De-Mystifying Blockchain
Speakers at Profit & Loss’ Forex Network London tried to “de-mystify” blockchain technology as they talked about its practical applications within the financial services industry. Andy Coyne, CEO of Cobalt DL, explained that when he first began looking at how blockchain technology could be applied to post-trade FX he found that there was a lot of noise and hype around the technology, but that there was a dearth of companies actually ready to implement it in a practical manner. Coyne said that he looked at the issue that his firm was trying to solve, which was how to reduce cost and risk in post-trade processes, and then started examining if and how this technology could help.