Skip to main content
De-Mystifying Blockchain

in News, Events

blockchain DLT distributed ledger R3 Cobalt DL

De-Mystifying Blockchain

Speakers at Profit & Loss’ Forex Network London tried to “de-mystify” blockchain technology as they talked about its practical applications within the financial services industry. Andy Coyne, CEO of Cobalt DL, explained that when he first began looking at how blockchain technology could be applied to post-trade FX he found that there was a lot of noise and hype around the technology, but that there was a dearth of companies actually ready to implement it in a practical manner. Coyne said that he looked at the issue that his firm was trying to solve, which was how to reduce cost and risk in post-trade processes, and then started examining if and how this technology could help.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe