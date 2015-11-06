22:50 December 18th 2016 in News, Events
CFTC’s Massad, Giancarlo to Address Swaps Conference Two Days Before Inauguration
Two days before Inauguration day, Timothy Massad, chairman of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and CFTC commissioner Christopher Giancarlo will be keynoting the seventh annual SEFCON VII conference, which has become the largest conference for the US swaps trading market. The conference will be held in New York on January 18, 2017. The event, which is being hosted by the Wholesale Markets Brokers’ Association Americas (WMBAA), will provide inside looks on the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act, the implications of a Trump presidency on financial markets, what lies ahead for US financial market regulation and cross border implications, as well as such critical topics as the future of OTC market structure.