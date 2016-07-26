07:00 June 20th 2017 in News, Events
Blurred Lines: The New Face of Market Making
As the distinction between bank and non-bank liquidity continues to blur in FX, panellists at Forex Network New York discussed how market participants should differentiate between different liquidity providers. Speaking at the event, Kevin Kimmel, global head of e-FX at Citadel Securities, claimed that when it comes to liquidity, the bank versus non-bank narrative “has played out” as a distinction between market makers, with clients instead focusing on the core attributes of each firm, such as their reliability and whether they warehouse risk.