Skip to main content
Blurred Lines: The New Face of Market Making

in News, Events

Market Making Liquidity TCA Best Execution

Blurred Lines: The New Face of Market Making

As the distinction between bank and non-bank liquidity continues to blur in FX, panellists at Forex Network New York discussed how market participants should differentiate between different liquidity providers. Speaking at the event, Kevin Kimmel, global head of e-FX at Citadel Securities, claimed that when it comes to liquidity, the bank versus non-bank narrative “has played out” as a distinction between market makers, with clients instead focusing on the core attributes of each firm, such as their reliability and whether they warehouse risk.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe