Use of FX Algos on the Rise: Survey

New research from Greenwich Associates shows that long-term investors corporate end-users are turning to algorithms in FX trading. The report, Long-Term Investors Embrace FX Algos, shows how an increased focus on best execution and the growing use of transaction cost analysis (TCA) are fuelling the adoption of algorithms in FX markets. Greenwich says that FX algorithms are used by more than a third of the biggest institutional or “real money” fund managers active in global FX markets, and by almost a quarter of the biggest corporate FX traders.
 

