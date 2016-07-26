16:50 June 21st 2017 in News, Buy Side
Survey: Asset Managers Uncertain About Mifid II Rules
new rules, according to a survey by the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA). Fund managers globally that responded to the survey said that their biggest challenge regarding Mifid II is uncertainty about what the rules contained within the regulation actually mean – both their scope and substance – as well as what they perceived to be a lack of clarity relating to the cost and nature of services provided by brokers. The survey showed that 34% of alternative asset managers are undecided about how they will pay for research following the implementation of Mifid II. Of those that have made decisions around how to pay for research, 80% plan to charge investors and the remaining 20% intend to absorb the costs themselves.