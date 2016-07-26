22:02 June 28th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Report: Liquidity, Funding Challenges Shifting Buy Side Behaviour
Market and regulatory reforms are forcing buy side firms to look for new ways of accessing collateral, funding and liquidity, according to a new report from BNY Mellon and PWC. Based on a survey that 120 buy side respondents with a combined $12 trillion in AUM participated in, the report claims that “access to high-quality collateral, funding and liquidity is not only a pressing concern, but has emerged as the essential new performance driver for the buy side”. The current challenge with accessing these is twofold.