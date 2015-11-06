21:39 January 9th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Positive December Can’t Save CTA 2016 Results
Data from Societe Generale Prime Services (SGPS) showed an uptick in CTA performance in December 2016, although its flagship index closed the year in negative territory for the first time since 2012. All SG CTA indices posted positive returns in the last month of 2016, at the end of an otherwise difficult quarter. The highest performing index last month was the SG Trend Indicator, which was up 4.07% in December. However, the flagship SG CTA Index closed the year slightly negative -2.86% and the SG Trend Index was at -6.19% for the year.