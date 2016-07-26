Skip to main content
O’Brien Launches Macro Fund

O’Brien Investment Group has launched the OBIG Discretionary Global Macro Fund. The hedge fund will be managed by Monica Fuentes, Ph.D and will be open to public participation starting July 1 and available to sophisticated market participants such as accredited institutional investors and large family offices. The Fund will offer a Founders Share Class for the first $100 million of assets under management (AUM), available with a $250,000 minimum investment - a futures-only version of the strategy was launched last month.
 

