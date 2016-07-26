Skip to main content
New Study Highlights Buy Side Mifid II Concerns

A new study by consultancy firm JWG shows that 90% of buy side firms believe they are at either high or medium risk of not being compliant with the Mifid II rules when they come into effect in January 2018. Among respondents to the survey, about one-third had less than £1 billion of assets under management (AUM), one-third had between £5 billion and £50 billion AUM and the remaining one-third had between £50 billion and £500 billion AUM. However, the level of preparedness was not found to be dependent on the size of the firm.
 

