01:12 August 15th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Mesirow Hires Hoffman as CEO
Mesirow Financial, has appointed Joseph Hoffman as CEO of its currency management business. The firm says Hoffman, “strengthens the team with his proven success of providing objective, strategic advice to implement best practice currency risk programmes for clients’ unique set of circumstances”. Hoffman joins from Russell Investments, where he co-founded the firm's Currency Implementation business in 2003, and most recently, as global head of currency, led the team responsible for hundreds of currency overlay accounts with assets under management in excess of $60 billion.