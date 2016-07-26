Skip to main content
Making the Case for Hedge Funds

in News, Buy Side

AIA Group SkyBridge Capital Oppenheimer hedge funds

Making the Case for Hedge Funds

Speakers at the Alternative Investment Conference earlier this week spoke out in defense of hedge funds after years of muted performance from some of these firms. According to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index, which looks at reported data from over 1,000 hedge funds and averages out performance, indicates that the industry has only produced double-digit returns once in the past five years. Over the past three years, the index shows returns of 2.88%, 0.04% and 6.10%, respectively. Yet speakers at the New York event, hosted by AIA Group, insisted that there is still value to be found by investing in hedge funds.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe