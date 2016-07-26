21:40 May 10th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Making the Case for Hedge Funds
Speakers at the Alternative Investment Conference earlier this week spoke out in defense of hedge funds after years of muted performance from some of these firms. According to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index, which looks at reported data from over 1,000 hedge funds and averages out performance, indicates that the industry has only produced double-digit returns once in the past five years. Over the past three years, the index shows returns of 2.88%, 0.04% and 6.10%, respectively. Yet speakers at the New York event, hosted by AIA Group, insisted that there is still value to be found by investing in hedge funds.