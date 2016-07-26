01:40 August 10th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Hedge Funds Up in July – BarclaysHedge
Hedge Funds gained 1.11% in July according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index compiled by BarclayHedge. The index has risen every month this year and is up a cumulative 5.48% for 2017. Emerging Markets continued their recent strong run and led all sectors with a gain of 2.65% in July. Pacific Rim Equities posted their best performance of the year with a gain of 2.12% and Technology, which is the top performer for the year to date, was up 1.72%.