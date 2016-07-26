08:30 January 24th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Hedge Funds Outperform Stocks, Bonds: Survey
Hedge funds outperformed equities and bonds on a risk-adjusted basis in 2016, according to the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) and data provider Preqin. Hedge funds’ risk-adjusted return, as measured by the Sharpe ratio, was 1.45 for the year, ahead of the S&P 500 (1.1), MSCI World (0.68) and Barclays Global Aggregate (0.20) indices, according to AIMA and Preqin, who based their analysis on a database of more than 3,000 funds. The analysis finds that hedge funds also outperformed stocks and bonds on a risk-adjusted basis over three years and five years.