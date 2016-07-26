01:43 August 16th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Hedge Funds Cutting Fees: BarclayHedge Survey
A BarclayHedge survey of 134 hedge fund managers in July has revealed that 36.6% of survey respondents currently offer reduced or no fee alternatives to their investors and a further 20% plan to offer lower or no fee products in the next three-to-six months. “The hedge fund industry has been under pressure to offer lower fee alternatives for some time,” says Sol Waksman, founder and president at BarclayHedge. “We expect that these pressures will continue and that low or no fee products will continue to grow."