05:00 June 29th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Currency Headwinds Lighten But Unlikely to Remain So: Report
The latest quarterly report from Fireapps shows that currency headwinds for those corporations that reported them fell to $6.7 billion in Q1 2017 – mainly thanks to North American firms reporting a $6.47 billion negative currency impact on earnings. This compares to a collective $16.88 billion hit in Q1 2016, the firm says. Fireapps analyses the earnings calls of 1200 publicly traded North American and European companies and says the companies included in the dataset are large multinational firms with at least 15% international revenues in at least two currencies.