Skip to main content
Currency Headwinds Lighten But Unlikely to Remain So: Report

in News, Buy Side

currency headwinds Fireapps corporate earnings currency hedging

Currency Headwinds Lighten But Unlikely to Remain So: Report

The latest quarterly report from Fireapps shows that currency headwinds for those corporations that reported them fell to $6.7 billion in Q1 2017 – mainly thanks to North American firms reporting a $6.47 billion negative currency impact on earnings. This compares to a collective $16.88 billion hit in Q1 2016, the firm says. Fireapps analyses the earnings calls of 1200 publicly traded North American and European companies and says the companies included in the dataset are large multinational firms with at least 15% international revenues in at least two currencies.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe