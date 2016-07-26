21:01 May 5th 2017 in News, Buy Side
CTAs Still in Negative Territory for the Year
Although CTA performance improved relative to the previous month, all Societe Generale (SG) Managed Futures indices fell just short of breaking through into positive territory at the end of April 2017. Trend-following had another challenging month in April. The SG Trend Index was down -1.03%, and with 80% of constituent CTA trend strategies contributing negative performance, it underperformed the other CTA indices. It was a mixed result for the broader SG CTA Index, with eight out of the 20 constituent strategies contributing positive performance, and the index remains flat for year.