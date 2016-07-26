Skip to main content
CTAs Still in Negative Territory for the Year

Although CTA performance improved relative to the previous month, all Societe Generale (SG) Managed Futures indices fell just short of breaking through into positive territory at the end of April 2017. Trend-following had another challenging month in April. The SG Trend Index was down -1.03%, and with 80% of constituent CTA trend strategies contributing negative performance, it underperformed the other CTA indices. It was a mixed result for the broader SG CTA Index, with eight out of the 20 constituent strategies contributing positive performance, and the index remains flat for year.
 

