21:21 August 10th 2017
CTAs Limp into Positive Territory in July
Managed futures traders gained 0.64% in July, according to the Barclay CTA Index compiled by BarclayHedge. The index is down 1.04% for the year. The BTOP50 Index, which tracks 20 of the largest CTAs, showed a modest gain of 0.6% and is down 4.2% through the end of July. “Managed futures traders were able to eke out gains last month in spite of the cross currents in commodity markets,” says Sol Waksman, founder and president of BarclayHedge. “Profits resulting from US dollar weakness against the euro and a new record high in the S&P 500 were enough to overcome losses from trend reversals in energy and agricultural products.”