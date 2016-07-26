Skip to main content
CTAs Limp into Positive Territory in July

in News, Buy Side

Ctas managed futures BarclayHedge

CTAs Limp into Positive Territory in July

Managed futures traders gained 0.64% in July, according to the Barclay CTA Index compiled by BarclayHedge. The index is down 1.04% for the year. The BTOP50 Index, which tracks 20 of the largest CTAs, showed a modest gain of 0.6% and is down 4.2% through the end of July. “Managed futures traders were able to eke out gains last month in spite of the cross currents in commodity markets,” says Sol Waksman, founder and president of BarclayHedge. “Profits resulting from US dollar weakness against the euro and a new record high in the S&P 500 were enough to overcome losses from trend reversals in energy and agricultural products.”
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe