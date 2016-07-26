Skip to main content
CTAs Challenged by Divergent Trends

in News, Buy Side

Ctas managed futures BarclayHedge

CTAs Challenged by Divergent Trends

Managed futures traders lost -0.44% in March, according to the Barclay CTA Index, which is compiled by BarclayHedge. Year to date, the Index is currently down -0.75%. Due to divergent trends, four of Barclay’s CTA indices recorded gains in March, while four had losses. The Currency Traders Index was up 0.65%, Agricultural Traders gained 0.58%, Financial/Metals Traders were up 0.37%, and Discretionary Traders added 0.16%. In the loss column, Diversified Traders were down -1.15%, and Systematic Traders gave up -0.68%.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe