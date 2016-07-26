00:55 April 26th 2017 in News, Buy Side
CTAs Challenged by Divergent Trends
Managed futures traders lost -0.44% in March, according to the Barclay CTA Index, which is compiled by BarclayHedge. Year to date, the Index is currently down -0.75%. Due to divergent trends, four of Barclay’s CTA indices recorded gains in March, while four had losses. The Currency Traders Index was up 0.65%, Agricultural Traders gained 0.58%, Financial/Metals Traders were up 0.37%, and Discretionary Traders added 0.16%. In the loss column, Diversified Traders were down -1.15%, and Systematic Traders gave up -0.68%.