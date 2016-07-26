Skip to main content
CTA Performance Flat in May

Data from Societe Generale shows that CTA performance was broadly flat in May, as it has been for most of 2017. Although the SG Trend Indicator illustrated that there were return opportunities for trend followers, up +3.42%, with positive return contributions from four out of the five sectors included in the indictor, the Trend Index was down -0.35% for the month of May. The Short Term Traders Index fared slightly better and posted a positive return +0.29%, but all SG managed futures indices remain down year-to-date.
 

