19:56 January 19th 2017 in News, Buy Side
Buy Side Calls for Swaps Trading Innovation
Representatives of buy side firms called for greater innovation and flexibility around swaps execution at the SefCon VII event in New York on January 18, hosted by the Wholesale Markets Brokers’ Association, Americas, and organised by Profit & Loss. Speakers at the event explained that swaps trading has not changed much for the buy side since the introduction of Swap Execution Facilities (SEFs), with most buy side firms executing their swaps transactions via a request for quote (RFQ) format. The only difference now, they said, is that the RFQ occurs on an electronic platform rather than via the phone.