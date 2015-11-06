Skip to main content
BlackRock Selects HSBC as Custodian in China

in News, Buy Side

RMB China Blackrock HSBC

BlackRock Selects HSBC as Custodian in China

HSBC Bank (China) has been appointed as the onshore custodian bank for BlackRock, which has been granted approval by Chinese regulators to use the RMB to directly access China’s onshore securities market. Blackrock is the first US-based institutional investor to obtain a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) license. The RQFII programme provides global investors with direct access to invest into China’s capital markets. In June 2016, China allocated to the US a milestone RQFII quota of RMB250 billion, the largest quota globally outside of Hong Kong.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe