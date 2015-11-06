04:54 December 15th 2016 in News, Buy Side
BlackRock Selects HSBC as Custodian in China
HSBC Bank (China) has been appointed as the onshore custodian bank for BlackRock, which has been granted approval by Chinese regulators to use the RMB to directly access China’s onshore securities market. Blackrock is the first US-based institutional investor to obtain a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) license. The RQFII programme provides global investors with direct access to invest into China’s capital markets. In June 2016, China allocated to the US a milestone RQFII quota of RMB250 billion, the largest quota globally outside of Hong Kong.