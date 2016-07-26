Bigger Not Necessarily Better: AIMA Survey Dispels

Skip to main content
A new survey from the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) and boutique prime broker GPP helps dispel the notion that bigger is always better regarding hedge funds’ asset under management (AUM). The survey of sub-$500 million firms finds that most are able to turn a profit and expand with considerably less than $100m in assets. The two bodies surveyed 135 alternative asset managers globally and found that the average break-even point is around $86 million in AUM, while around a third are able to break even with $50 million in assets or less.
 

