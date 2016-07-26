19:24 May 23rd 2017 in News, Buy Side
Barclay CTA Index Gains 0.16% in April
Managed futures traders gained 0.16% in April, according to the Barclay CTA Index compiled by BarclayHedge. Year-to-date, however, the Index remains down -0.66%. Five of Barclay’s CTA indices had gains in April, while three had losses. Currency traders were up 0.40%, financial/metals traders gained 0.33%, systematic traders added 0.20%, and diversified traders eked out a 0.03% gain. The agricultural traders Index lost 0.38% in April, and discretionary traders were down 0.11%. The Barclay BTOP50 Index, which monitors the largest investable trading advisor programmes, lost -0.57% in April and is down -2.17% year to date.