AIMA Publishes MiFID II Best Execution Guide

in News, Buy Side

The Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) has published a guide for alternative investment managers to help them understand and implement the enhanced best execution obligations under the European Union’s updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID2), which will apply from January 2018. AIMA’s MiFID2 Best Execution Guide, which is only available to AIMA members, outlines the MiFID2 obligation to achieve the best possible results when executing transactions. These rules were originally introduced under MiFID1 and have now been enhanced in a number of areas.
 

