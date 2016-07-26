Skip to main content
Wren Replaces Bridges at NEX

Samantha Wren, currently chief commercial officer for NEX Markets, has been appointed chief financial officer of Nex Group and will join the firm’s board effective immediately. Bridges has stepped down from the role he took up in September 2015 and will leave the firm later this year. In a separate move, Ken Pigaga, global chief operating officer, has also joined the board of Nex as a director, with immediate effect. “This appointment reflects the recognition of the importance of Mr Pigaga’s role leading the Nex transformation programme and the increased focus by the group on technology and cyber security,” the firm states.
 

