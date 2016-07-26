Thomson Reuters’ Volumes up in March

Skip to main content
Thomson Reuters is the last platform to report average daily volume (ADV) data for March and like its peers it has produced good numbers. The firm says that ADV in spot FX was $94 billion, up 11.9% from February. It was not all good news, however, for ADV actually fell 9.6% year-on-year – making it the only reporting venue to see a decline from March 2016. Total ADV of foreign exchange trading across Thomson Reuters platforms in March totalled $361 billion, which is up 6.8% month-on-month and only slightly down from March 2016’s $362 billion.
 

