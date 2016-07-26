Skip to main content
Thomson Reuters Hits New Non-Spot Record in July

in News, Brokers

Thomson Reuters FX ADV

Thomson Reuters Hits New Non-Spot Record in July

Thomson Reuters says that average daily volume (ADV) in non-spot FX products was $299 billion in July – the highest recorded by the platform since it started reporting data in January 2013. This represents a 5.6% increase from June and a 14.1% increase from July 2016. The news was not all positive, however, because the firm also says that ADV across its spot FX platforms was $88 billion in July, a 5.3% decline from June and a 9.3% drop year-on-year.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe