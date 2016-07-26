10:29 August 8th 2017 in News, Brokers
Thomson Reuters Hits New Non-Spot Record in July
Thomson Reuters says that average daily volume (ADV) in non-spot FX products was $299 billion in July – the highest recorded by the platform since it started reporting data in January 2013. This represents a 5.6% increase from June and a 14.1% increase from July 2016. The news was not all positive, however, because the firm also says that ADV across its spot FX platforms was $88 billion in July, a 5.3% decline from June and a 9.3% drop year-on-year.