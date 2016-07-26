Thomson Reuters FX Volumes Up in June

Skip to main content
Thomson Reuters has reported good month-on-month growth in FX average daily volume (ADV), however year-on-year activity is lower. In June 2016, across all its FX platforms, Thomson Reuters says it handled $93 billion per day, up 9.4% from May – a better performance than EBS, FastMatch, GTX and Hotspot but out-performed by CME and FXSpotStream. On a year-on-year basis, Thomson Reuters’ ADV is 12.2% down, however June 2016’s data was influenced by the UK referendum on EU membership. Across all FX products, ADV was $376 billion, 7.4% higher month-on-month and 4.6% lower than June 2016.
 

