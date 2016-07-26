00:24 May 9th 2017 in News, Brokers
Thomson Reuters FX Volumes Down in April
Thomson Reuters says that average daily volume (ADV) across its spot FX venues was $87 billion in April, this represents a 7.4% decline from March and 10.3% drop from April 2016. Total FX ADV across the firm’s platforms was $374 billion per day, a 3.6% increase from March and fractionally up on April 2016’s $373 billion. This means that on a 20-day month basis, all platforms saw a decline in activity in April from March, however year-on-year the result was more mixed with FastMatchFX, CBoe’s HotspotFX and Gain’s GTX all showing an increase from April 2016.