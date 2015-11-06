Skip to main content
Thomson Reuters Bucks Trend with Double Decline

in News, Brokers

Thomson Reuters FX ADV Gain GTX

Thomson Reuters Bucks Trend with Double Decline

Thomson Reuters says its FX platforms handled $82 billion per day of spot volume in December. The 18.8% decline from November’s data is broadly in line with other platforms to report, all of whom were down month-on-month, however whereas as its rivals all posted a year-on-year gain Thomson Reuters has registered a 9.9% year-on-year decline also. It was a slightly more positive picture in the firm’s overall FX data, other FX volume rose by 3.4% month-on-month and 8.5% year-on-year to $267 billion. This meant that total FX volume fell 2.8% from November and rose 3.5% from December 2015.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe