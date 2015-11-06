23:07 January 8th 2017 in News, Brokers
Thomson Reuters Bucks Trend with Double Decline
Thomson Reuters says its FX platforms handled $82 billion per day of spot volume in December. The 18.8% decline from November’s data is broadly in line with other platforms to report, all of whom were down month-on-month, however whereas as its rivals all posted a year-on-year gain Thomson Reuters has registered a 9.9% year-on-year decline also. It was a slightly more positive picture in the firm’s overall FX data, other FX volume rose by 3.4% month-on-month and 8.5% year-on-year to $267 billion. This meant that total FX volume fell 2.8% from November and rose 3.5% from December 2015.