05:05 June 26th 2017 in News, Brokers
Thomson Reuters Adds 15 Pairs to Faster Data Feed
Thomson Reuters has added 15 new currency pairs to its binary multicast feed for Matching. Profit & Loss previously reported in October 2016 that the firm was planning to increase update frequencies for Matching real-time market data by up to 10 times to 25 milliseconds. In phase one of the roll-out Thomson Reuters put USD/CAD, USD/SGD and EUR/USD pairs in the binary feed on May 21, 2017. Then on Sunday it launched phase two, adding the following 15 currency pairs: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/DKK, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, NOK/SEK, USD/MXN, USD/CNH, USD/HKD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF and USD/RUB.