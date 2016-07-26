Thomson Reuters Adds 15 Pairs to Faster Data Feed

Skip to main content
Thomson Reuters has added 15 new currency pairs to its binary multicast feed for Matching. Profit & Loss previously reported in October 2016 that the firm was planning to increase update frequencies for Matching real-time market data by up to 10 times to 25 milliseconds. In phase one of the roll-out Thomson Reuters put USD/CAD, USD/SGD and EUR/USD pairs in the binary feed on May 21, 2017. Then on Sunday it launched phase two, adding the following 15 currency pairs: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/DKK, EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, NOK/SEK, USD/MXN, USD/CNH, USD/HKD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF and USD/RUB.
 

