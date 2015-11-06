Skip to main content
The Future of OTC Market Structure

in News, Brokers

SEFs SEFCON VII swaps Dodd-Frank Regulation

The Future of OTC Market Structure

Scott Fitzpatrick, CEO of Tradition SEF, talks to Profit & Loss about the ways in which the swaps market structure has – and hasn’t – evolved since the introduction of Swap Execution Facilities (SEFs). Profit & Loss: Has the launch of SEFs three years ago actually precipitated any major changes in the structure of the swaps market? Scott Fitzpatrick: From an infrastructure perspective, you could argue that an increased level of efficiency has been introduced into the post-trade processing of swaps transactions. Whether it’s the centralization of processing through SEFs adopting a straight-to-clearing model or the direct reporting to the Swap Data Repositories (SDRs), and provision of daily trading activity files, there is a transparency and fluidity in the post-trade environment that did not exist prior to the introduction of the SEF regulations and the creation of the accompanying infrastructure.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe