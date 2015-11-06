07:00 January 11th 2017 in News, Brokers
The Future of OTC Market Structure
Scott Fitzpatrick, CEO of Tradition SEF, talks to Profit & Loss about the ways in which the swaps market structure has – and hasn’t – evolved since the introduction of Swap Execution Facilities (SEFs). Profit & Loss: Has the launch of SEFs three years ago actually precipitated any major changes in the structure of the swaps market? Scott Fitzpatrick: From an infrastructure perspective, you could argue that an increased level of efficiency has been introduced into the post-trade processing of swaps transactions. Whether it’s the centralization of processing through SEFs adopting a straight-to-clearing model or the direct reporting to the Swap Data Repositories (SDRs), and provision of daily trading activity files, there is a transparency and fluidity in the post-trade environment that did not exist prior to the introduction of the SEF regulations and the creation of the accompanying infrastructure.