Sucden Launches OTC FX Options Service

in News, Brokers

Sucden Financial FX options Derivatives GUI SuperDerivatives

Sucden Financial has launched an OTC FX options service. The new offering is designed to provide users with the ability to price their own option structures online and benchmark those prices against independent data for greater transparency. It will offer clients the choice of trading via an online trading platform or traditional voice methods. Talking to Profit & Loss about the launch, Pritesh Ruparel, Sucden’s head of FX options origination and structuring, identifies three main goals for the new service. The first is improving the cost and availability of data for clients, the second is providing access to good liquidity and the third is improving the overall user experience for Sucden clients trading FX options.
 

